Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.

The study also reveals the best and worst-rated surgeries in Bedford.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the best and worst GP surgeries in Bedford, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good, or as very bad or fairly bad.

1. Sharnbrook Surgery At Sharnbrook Surgery 92% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, and 3% rated it as bad.

2. Linden Road Surgery At Linden Road Surgery 87% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, and 2% rated it as bad.

3. Oliver Street Surgery At Oliver Street Surgery, Ampthill, 86% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good and 4% rated it as bad.

4. Harrold Medical Practic At Harrold Medical Practice, 84% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good and 6% rated it as bad.