Government taking "personal interest" in making sure Universal theme park comes to Bedford

The new Labour government is taking a “personal interest in progressing” the Universal theme park coming to Bedford.

In a letter from Lisa Nandy – Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport – to Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin, she said: “The proposed investment by Universal would be a significant boost to both tourism and creative industries and the company's choice of the UK for its first European park is both a testament to the strength of these sectors and a demonstration that the UK is open for business.”

And she added: “This Government intends to make it a priority to engage with businesses who are interested in making significant investments in the UK, our communities and our workforce to ensure they have the support and confidence to bring economic and societal benefit to the UK.”

She confirmed to the Bedford MP her officials were working closely with Universal and that both she and Sir Chris Bryant – the Minister of State for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism – were looking forward to meeting representatives from the company soon.

Universal and, inset, Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. (Photo by Pixabay/Carl Court/Getty Images)

In a post on social media, Mr Yasin said: “It's promising that department officials have been continuing their discussions with Universal and that ministers are taking a personal interest in progressing this important project.

“It's positive to see such a proactive approach from the Government to engaging with businesses investing in our country. I will of course continue my discussions with Universal and will do all I can to facilitate a decision to build this transformational entertainment park development.”

At the end of last year, Bedford Today revealed how the US company was rumoured to be setting its sights on land at Kempston Hardwick – only for Universal Destinations and Experiences to confirm it later that day.