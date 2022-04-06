Government praises Bedford council for ‘brilliant’ bugs and bees project

Bedford Borough Council has received national recognition by the Government for its Bugs and Bees Project.

Rebecca Pow MP, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, praised the council for “exceptional work…done to help pollinators survive and thrive.”

Giving the project the Bees’ Needs Champion Award, she was particularly impressed at how the council involved residents in reducing grass cutting to create meadow areas.

The council's Bugs and Bees Project was given the Bees’ Needs Champion Award

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “I would like to thank the minister Rebecca Pow MP who has congratulated us on our ‘brilliant work.’

"I am delighted the award acknowledges it is critical we act now, internationally and at home, to ensure we leave our environment in a better state for future generations.