Government names Bedford MP as UK trade envoy to Pakistan
In a post on the MP’s Facebook page, he said he was deeply honoured by the new role.
"This is an incredible opportunity to foster stronger trade ties, promote investment, and unlock mutual growth between our two great nations. I am looking forward to working with the British High Commission in Islamabad,” he said.
“Pakistan holds immense potential with a dynamic economy, thriving sectors, and talented people. I look forward to engaging with businesses, stakeholders, and leaders from both sides to build a prosperous future together.
“However, I want to be clear — as your backbench MP, my primary focus will remain firmly on serving my constituency and championing the issues that matter to you.
“This new role complements that work by bringing real benefits back home in the UK: supporting businesses, exploring export opportunities, and creating connections that open doors for growth and shared success.”
