‘Good news’ that Winter Wonderland will not be returning to Bedford Park this year

News that Winter Wonderland will not be returning to Bedford Park this year, has been welcomed by a Bedford borough councillor.

Councillor Jonathan Abbott (Lib Dem, Clapham and Oakley) asked for a Wonderland update during an Environment and Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting yesterday. (September 25)

Paul Pace, service director – public realm, highways and waste management at the council, said: “There is no Winter Wonderland this year – the operator has decided not to return to the park.”

Councillor Colleen Atkins (Labour, Harpur) said: “It’s good news that Winter Wonderland isn’t coming to Bedford Park.

“You’ve just said that the proprietor has decided not to come to Bedford Park, is that to Bedford full stop or is there somewhere else that they are thinking of holding a Winter Wonderland?” she asked.

“They’re not coming to Bedford at this moment in time,” Mr Pace replied.

“There’s very few locations where they can operate the scale and the footprint they wish to do.

“That’s not to say it won’t ever return to somewhere in Bedford, but it won’t be this year.”

Bedford Park after the Winter Wonderland attraction had been cleared away

Mr Pace added that the condition of the site had returned “back to how it should be” and the work was funded by bonds.

“I can assure you that no tax council taxpayers’ money been used to do that,” he said.

