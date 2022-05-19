Four - or should that be fore - golfers are set to take on a dawn to dusk challenge to raise money for charities close to their hearts.

Stephen Garner from Flitwick is teaming up with friends Thomas Memmory from Leicestershire, James Thomas Ellis from Wolverhampton and Gareth Crothers from Hertfordshire to complete a whopping 72 holes of golf in just one day.

They will tee off at the Millbrook Golf Club on May 30.

Clockwise from top left: Tom, Stephen, James and Gareth

Stephen will be raising cash for Roux's Army, which supports a little boy born with a brain tumour.

He explained: "He has had 12 brain surgeries to date and is constantly battling this which seems so unfair for a little boy to have to go through, so I wanted to raise funds so the family could have a day out together as they have missed so much precious family time already!"

He added: "I'm nervous about the challenge ahead of us as it's hitting me just how hard this is going to be but nothing compared to what these charities and causes do and go through, so we will battle on like they do daily."

Meanwhile Thomas - who has diabetes - will be raising money for Diabetes UK, having experienced the charity’s help first-hand – but says he’s apprehensive about the challenge.

He joked: “It will all be worth it if we can raise some money for these great causes and spread the word that these amazing charities do! Plus playing golf on a Monday for the entire day has got to fun, surely?”

James is fundraising for Cancer Research and Gareth will be raising cash for Little Lifts – a breast cancer charity.

James said: “We’ll be live across numerous social platforms and accounts on the day so please tune in, send your support and don’t forget to donate.”

Gareth added: “It’s going to be a tough day on our legs but that is the least of our worries. Our main goal is to raise as much money as possible to pass onto our chosen charities; I really want to make the charities the focus beyond our physical efforts as what we are doing isn’t comparable to the people going through the various ordeals.”