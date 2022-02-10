Marisha Wallace

Two sensational singers are set to headline Bedford' s most prestigious al fresco proms event.

Bedford Park Proms 25th Anniversary – Part Two is set to take place on Sunday, July 31.

And the headline acts have now been confirmed.

Wynne Evans

Opera Star and BBC Radio presenter Wynne Evans will headline along with Broadway and West End sensation Marisha Wallace.

Wynne Evans is regularly singing to millions for the TV advertising campaign that has made him a household name as the 'opera star' Gio Compario.

Although a spoof opera star in the Go Compare insurance adverts, Wynne is a professionally trained opera singer with over 25 years’ experience, and has a debut album ‘A Song in

My Heart’ that went to the Number 1 in the classical charts.

He is a regular presenter on BBC Radio Wales and has also presented on BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM and most recently performed for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at their Welsh home.

Singer and actor Marisha Wallace is a Broadway and West End sensation, best known for starring in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress and more recently in the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray!

She’s topped the music charts with her cover of Annie’s Tomorrow, released at the peak of the pandemic to raise funds for performers out of work and been playlisted on Radio 2 with her singles and subsequent album Tomorrow.

Marisha has performed on Strictly Come Dancing, released her EP and sang for the Queen at the Royal Variety Show.

The soloists will be accompanied by the London Gala Orchestra conducted byStephen Bell, and once again The Bedford Choral Society will perform in the show.

Bedford Park Proms also has one of the best laser shows in the country and a firework spectacular to finish the evening.

And if that wasn't enough, you can also bring your own drinks and picnics!

Bedford Park Concerts promoter Mark Harrison announced last year that as a thank you to the NHS he would be giving 8,000 Proms tickets away to NHS workers for just £1 - with the cash then going to The Bedford Hospital Charity.