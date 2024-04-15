Global car parts supplier Comline Group relocates its UK headquarters to Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Global automotive parts supplier Comline Group is relocating its UK headquarters to Bedford.

It looks like the company – known for its Comline, Motaquip, and Allied Nippon brands – has outgrown its current Luton home of over a decade and is on its way to a new site at Bedford Commercial Park.

Comline Group has hailed its move as the “most significant” in the company’s history and it will take on over 70,000 sq ft of modern, high-bay warehousing and contemporary office space. With construction already under way to ready the site, the company anticipates it will begin a short, phased transition to its new UK home by late spring.

An artist's impression of Comline Group's new HQ at Bedford Commercial Park

And a company spokesman has already confirmed the group has “been fortunate to retain most of our people” in the move.

The building at Bedford Commercial Park – just off the A421 – comes with some serious environmental credentials as well, such as rooftop solar PV panels and rainwater harvesting, which will help reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

Comline Group is looking to expand its operations and strengthen its service offering to customers across the globe, including a network of UK motor factor customers, owned subsidiaries in Greece, Ireland and Spain, and distribution partners in over 50 countries worldwide.

Managing director, Ishan Kamdar, said: “Our relocation is a momentous moment for the Comline Group business and marks the beginning of an inspiring new chapter. New headquarters represent not only a physical expansion but the opportunity to take every aspect of our business to new heights.