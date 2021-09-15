Girls can take part in exciting new quest as Girlguiding Bedfordshire and Shuttleworth team up

The launch event

Girls from across the county will be able to take part in an exciting new quest as Girlguiding Bedfordshire and Shuttleworth launched a new partnership.

Rainbows, Brownies and Guides can enjoy the specially devised Shuttleworth Quest - set in the beautiful grounds of the Swiss Gardens and the historic Shuttleworth Collection.

The quest consists of a number of fun and educational elements for the girls to take part in and solve as they explore the grounds and immerse themselves in history.

Karen Keeling Girlguiding Bedfordshire County Commissioner said, "We were delighted to work with Shuttleworth on this project and, after many months of discussion, it is marvellous that the partnership has finally come together '.

She added, 'It is a unique opportunity for our members to explore a historic gem located right on their doorstep".

Matthew Studdert-Kennedy, Learning Co-ordinator for Shuttleworth said, "We couldn't be more pleased to have welcomed Girlguiding Bedfordshire to Shuttleworth, and are delighted to have been able to launch this exciting new project together. We hope this will be the first step in a lasting partnership".