Get your coins and medals valued at Antiques Roadshow-style event in Cranfield
Hosted by auction house Stanley Gibbons Baldwin and coins, medal and militaria experts Baldwin’s Bullion, the valuation day is taking place at Cranfield Management Development Centre on Wharley End between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Tuesday October 28.
The valuation day is free to attend, although appointments to have items valued must be booked in advance.
During the event coins, medals, tokens and military decorations can be valued by the coin expert team, stamps, covers or postal history items can be valued by the stamp expert team, and trading cards, comics or modern collectables can also be valued by the coin expert team.
Looking forward to the event philatelist Paul Matthews said: “In addition to all world stamps and postcards, we also seek stamps on their original envelopes from unusual locations.
“Many years ago, collectors tore the stamps off envelopes, now collectors want stamps left on their original envelopes.”
Earlier this year Stanley Gibbons Baldwin auctioned a first day cover featuring signatures from the victorious England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup, which was sold for £1,800 including fees.
Places for the valuation day at Cranfield can be booked through SG Baldwin’s website.