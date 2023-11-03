Get on board for £2 as Bedford bus company caps fares

Single fares capped at £2 or less with Grant Palmer until the end of the year

Bedfordshire’s family-owned bus company – Grant Palmer Limited – is taking part in the government’s £2 bus fare cap scheme until December 31.

All single journeys will be capped at £2 or less giving discount travel across Bedfordshire including journeys to Biggleswade, Milton Keynes, Hitchin and Bedford. Child and adult fares will be capped, whilst fares under £2 including the popular 99p single fare will continue. On certain long distance journeys customers can expect to save up to £4.60 per trip.

Thomas Manship, commercial managers, said: “Following discussions with the Department for Transport, we have been able to agree suitable reimbursement for our network including our long distance rural bus services.

"The capped fares scheme initially excluded a number of our services, including those introduced after 2019. The scheme will now cover all of our public bus routes. With a great range of destinations and Christmas just round the corner, there’s never been a better time to get onboard and save big time.”