Bedford's Harpur Square will be the setting for a free two-day health and fitness extravaganza on August 21 and 22.

August Activity Days are aimed at residents of all ages and will take place in Harpur Square on Wednesday and Thursday – August 21 and 22 – from 10am to 4pm.

A range of taster sessions will be on offer including dance, fitness, and sport. From street dance to yoga, body combat to pickleball, there will be something to suit all tastes and abilities.

The first hour of each day will be dedicated to SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities), offering inclusive activities for all ages, plus there’ll be a rhyme time for young children too.

In addition to the physical activities, a Health Village will provide information and advice on health and wellbeing. Visitors can learn about the Healthwise programme, how to access blood pressure checks and find out more about mental health support.

Councillor Andrea Spice, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity, said: “This event is a fantastic opportunity for people to discover new activities, improve their fitness, and have fun. We encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.”

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, added: “The August Activity Days are a wonderful chance for our community to come together and embrace a healthier lifestyle.”

The event is free and there’s no need to book. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Visit the council's website for more information.