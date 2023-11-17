Get a head start on your Christmas shopping at this craft festival and help Bedford MS Therapy Centre
Help yourself and Bedford MS Therapy Centre at the same time – sashay on down to their Winter Craft Festival on Saturday, November 25 from noon to 4pm.
You’ll find a wide variety of handmade goods and festive decorations - perfect for getting a head start on gift buying for the coming season. These include table and tree decorations, 3D cards, candles, pet portraits and lots more.
In addition, there’s a festive cafe offering warming mulled beverages, mince pies, sausage rolls and cake. And the kids will be entertained with face painting and crafts, plus a children's tombola.
Entrance is £1 with free parking at 155 Barkers Lane Bedford MK41 9RX. If you’d like to sell your products, there are a few tables left for crafters for £20.
Call 01234 325781 or visit https://www.mscentrebedsandnorthants.com/events/winter-craft-festival for more information.