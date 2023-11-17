And there are still a few tables left for crafters to sell their creations

There'll be a huge selection of Christmas gifts and decorations at the Bedford MS Therapy Centre's Winter Craft Festival on Saturday (November 25)

Help yourself and Bedford MS Therapy Centre at the same time – sashay on down to their Winter Craft Festival on Saturday, November 25 from noon to 4pm.

You’ll find a wide variety of handmade goods and festive decorations - perfect for getting a head start on gift buying for the coming season. These include table and tree decorations, 3D cards, candles, pet portraits and lots more.

In addition, there’s a festive cafe offering warming mulled beverages, mince pies, sausage rolls and cake. And the kids will be entertained with face painting and crafts, plus a children's tombola.

Just some of the stunning festive decorations - like these Christmas wreaths - that will be available at the Bedford MS Therapy Centre's Winter Craft Festival on Saturday (November 25)

Entrance is £1 with free parking at 155 Barkers Lane Bedford MK41 9RX. If you’d like to sell your products, there are a few tables left for crafters for £20.