A new restaurant is coming to Bedford next month aimed at adding a bit of sauce to your life.

Chain German Doner Kebab (GDK) has set its sights on a new restaurant in Bedford – and opens next month (April).

GDK Bedford – in the High Street – has created 30 jobs for the town and has a capacity for 37 diners with a takeaway through the GDK app, Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat. The opening marks the brand’s 140th franchised across the UK.

Orders are prepared in open-style kitchens with handmade bread in GDK’s signature toasted waffle pattern.