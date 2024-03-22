German Doner Kebab opening new site in Bedford creating 30 jobs

There’s capacity for 37 diners with a takeaway service too
By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new restaurant is coming to Bedford next month aimed at adding a bit of sauce to your life.

Chain German Doner Kebab (GDK) has set its sights on a new restaurant in Bedford – and opens next month (April).

GDK Bedford – in the High Street – has created 30 jobs for the town and has a capacity for 37 diners with a takeaway through the GDK app, Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat. The opening marks the brand’s 140th franchised across the UK.

The chicken German Doner Kebab (GDK)The chicken German Doner Kebab (GDK)
The chicken German Doner Kebab (GDK)
Most Popular

Orders are prepared in open-style kitchens with handmade bread in GDK’s signature toasted waffle pattern.

Simon Wallis, CEO of GDK said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to Bedford’s High Street. GDK is revolutionising kebabs across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in Bedford.”

Related topics:BedfordSimon Wallis