Geek Retreat in Bedford closing in merger with Northampton Hobbycraft

Geek Retreat in Bedford

Geek Retreat has announced it is closing its store in Bedford’s Harpur Centre.

The store will be moving to Northampton following its merger with Hobbycraft, bringing games, creativity, and community together under one roof.

Jordan Stevenson, store manager, Geek Retreat Bedford, said: “I’m proud of what we’ve built at Geek Retreat in Bedford - while it’s bittersweet to lose the store, I’m excited to lead our move to Northampton. It’s a brilliant opportunity to grow our communities, run even more events and continue offering the best in TCG and RPG. I’m looking forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new players to the space inside Hobbycraft.”

The decision to close the Bedford gaming shop – which opened in August 2021 – was made after it was chosen to be part of a pilot partnership with Hobbycraft.

The move marks the second Geek Retreat concession with Hobbycraft following the successful Chester store pilot, which opened in June.

Geek Retreat is a nationwide franchise of game stores, known for their welcoming spaces to play trading card games, board games, and role-playing games such as Dungeons & Dragons. The partnership provides customers with even more ways to enjoy their hobbies, build or join communities, and enjoy quality time with their friends and family.

Geek Retreat in Bedford will close on October 4, while the new Northampton store will open on Saturday, October 25.

In a social media post, the store said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported the Bedford store. We’ve loved all the games, laughter, and incredible moments that we’ve shared together. We’d love you to continue your journey with us in Northampton.”

