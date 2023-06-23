Gaming cafe and shop Geek Retreat in Bedford's Harpur Centre has been forced to shut after last night heavy rain caused flooding.

On Thursday (June 22) evening, staff on duty were quick to get customers evacuated as drains overflowed into the shop during the downpour.

Shop owner Sharon Lockhart said while the Harpur Centre removed the flood water, its flooring and some stock are ruined. Harpur Centre were contacted for comment.

Flooding at Geek Retreat in Bedford

She explained: “The carpet is still soaking wet and probably needs to be replaced, I would think, after sewer water comes all over the shop.”

Geek Retreat has had minor flooding before, but it remained closed today (June 23) as staff assess the damage.

Sharon said: “It's upsetting, because it's such a community hub and there's so many people that count on us - that's the part we feel bad about.”

Geek Retreat Stevenage have offered to host its Pokemon event, if the Bedford site cannot reopen this weekend.