Gaming cafe and shop Geek Retreat in Bedford's Harpur Centre has been forced to shut after tonight's heavy rain caused flooding.
Staff on duty were quick to get customers evacuated as drains overflowed into the shop during the downpour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman for the shop said they were unsure when the shop would reopen but that it was “likely” to remain closed tomorrow. A damage assessment will be carried out, with the spokesman adding they hope to be “back open as soon as possible”.