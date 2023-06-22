News you can trust since 1845
Geek Retreat in Bedford closed after heavy rain causes flooding

Drains overflowed into the shop
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 20:45 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 21:02 BST

Gaming cafe and shop Geek Retreat in Bedford's Harpur Centre has been forced to shut after tonight's heavy rain caused flooding.

Staff on duty were quick to get customers evacuated as drains overflowed into the shop during the downpour.

A spokesman for the shop said they were unsure when the shop would reopen but that it was “likely” to remain closed tomorrow. A damage assessment will be carried out, with the spokesman adding they hope to be “back open as soon as possible”.

Flooding at Geek Retreat in Bedford
Flooding at Geek Retreat in Bedford
