Regulator Ofqual says students can be proud of their achievements

Students across Bedford have been celebrating as they collected their GCSE exam results today (Thursday).

There has been a return to pre-pandemic grading in England this summer, with grading protection in place to recognise the disruption that students have faced.

Exam Regulator Ofqual, says this means allowances have been made where national performance is weaker than before the pandemic.

Dr Jo Saxton, chief regulator, said: "Congratulations to over half a million students collecting GCSE results today. They can be very proud of their achievements, which are testament to their hard work and resilience over the past 2 years. As with A-level results last week, today’s GCSE results have returned to pre-pandemic levels, similar to those in 2019, and – as expected – lower than in 2022. Students have been at the forefront of our thinking at all times, which is why we built in grade protection to recognise the disruption that students have faced in recent years.”

Overall GCSE results are similar to 2019. Outcomes at grade 7 and above are 21.6% compared with 20.6% in 2019, and outcomes at grade 4 and above are 67.8% compared with 67.0% in 2019.

Here’s how Bedford students did:

Following on from last week’s great A-level results, the Year 11s at Biddenham have got results that reflect all their hard work over the past three years. Top performers were Rose Davison, Riyad Miah, Stan Taylor and Fakhir Ali Hussain. Rose achieved three grade 9s, five grade 8s and three grade 7s, with the other three close behind.

Principal David Bailey said: “We are proud of our students’ achievements this year especially as grades have been returned to 2019 levels nationally and they suffered significant disruption to their learning and they’ve still produced fantastic results. Congratulations to them all.”

Other outstanding performers at Biddenham posting top results are Arqam Armour, Saif Kiani, Hannah Hussain, Alisha Namakula, Haleema Sadia, Jonas Valinevicius, and Safa Sikander.

Mr Bailey went on to say that following on from the success of his son last week it was his nephew, Joe Dodson’s, turn to be the next family member to be successful at Biddenham achieving 11 strong GCSE passes. He added: “I’m proud of Joe… Biddenham really is a family school.”

Students and staff at Lincroft Academy were celebrating following the results of this year’s GCSE examinations, with the schools saying the grades “reflect the collective dedication of both students and staff, underscoring the school’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel both academically and personally.”

Four students - Tomas Gudmonas, Maia Morris, Dylan Dominique, Jayden Nyenya - achieved or exceeded their aspirational target grades in all their subjects across the curriculum.

Principal, Emma Appadoo, praised the effort of students and staff, and the support of parents, carers and families. She said: “These GCSE results reflect our school’s ethos for students to be the best they can be, blending ambition and support.

“From target achievements to top grades, each student’s success embodies individual and collective effort. This success fuels our determination to foster an environment of excellence where potential thrives.

The following students were also singled out for their individual attainment. Ruby-Ann Dutch who achieved eight grade 9 and two grade 8; Maddy Dyer who attained eight grade 9, a grade 8 and a grade 7; Dahamsa Perera who achieved nine grades 7 to 9; Krzysztof Domarus who received nine grades 7 to 9; Elliott Barr who attained nine grades 7 to 9; Theo Reeson who achieved nine grades 7 to 9; Rachel Chen who took home nine grades 7 to 9; Isabel Boddington who attained nine grades 7 to 9; Mitchell Turner who received eight grades 7 to 9 and Chloe Nichols who attained eight grades 7 to 9.

Richard Spencer, executive principal at Meridian Trust, said: “Our students’ achievements in this year’s GCSE results stand as a testament to their diligence and the consistent support of our teaching staff. Through their hard work and commitment, they have demonstrated the values of achievement and excellence that are fundamental to Meridian Trust. As we celebrate this success, we look ahead with excitement to the continued growth and accomplishments of our students.”

Students at Daubeney Academy, part of The Chiltern Learning Trust, are celebrating fantastic GCSE results success.

Some of the students to achieve particular success included Lucy Richards, Camden Martin-Harris, Evelyn Copperwheat, Cameron Barnes, Charlotte Porter and Madeline Shaw.

Chris Carter, headteacher at Daubeney Academy, said: “We are extremely proud of our year 11 pupils and the hard work they have put into their GCSEs. We would like to say a huge thank you to all of the parents and carers of Daubeney Academy for your support over the last seven years. We would also like to thank all of our Daubeney Academy staff for the support and guidance they have given to the pupils. We are pleased to see that the continued improvements happening at the school are being maintained.”

Adrian Rogers, chief executive officer of The Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “Congratulations to the students of Daubeney Academy on their outstanding GCSE results.

Students at Sharnbrook Academy in Bedford are being congratulated today after receiving their hard earned and well-deserved GCSE results.

After a challenging start to their GCSE courses, it was fantastic for them to receive their grades and share their successes with staff over a celebration breakfast, kindly supported by Sainsbury’s Bedford.

Students’ results across the year group were excellent, and some of the stand-out performances include Saachi Joshi who achieved ten grade 9s, Miles Thompson who achieved eight grade 9s, one grade 7 and a distinction, Lauren Drage who achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7, and Ethan Eremita who achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Particular recognition also needs to be made for the following students, who achieved a fantastic set of results given that they only joined us at Sharnbrook from Ukraine towards the end of Year 10: Sofiia Yarema who achieved nine GCSEs at a grade 4 or above, including two grade 9s and Risa White who achieved nine GCSEs at a grade 4 or above, including one grade 9 and one grade 7.

Clare Raku, academy principal at Sharnbrook Academy, part of Meridian Trust, said, “We are incredibly proud of our students and delighted they have achieved the grades needed to move onto the next stage of their education, training or employment. We also look forward to welcoming back many of them to the Sharnbrook Sixth Form in September.”

Richard Spencer, executive principal at Meridian Trust, said: “Congratulations to all of the students securing results today. Huge congratulations to their families who have provided them with so much support over recent years. These results reflect a huge amount of hard work from the staff at Sharnbrook Academy and the students themselves.

“We wish all students the very best in their next steps post-16 and look forward to welcoming many of them back to the Sixth Form in September.”

