Garth Ennis, writer of Amazon Prime's The Boys, among guests at Bedford convention
and live on Freeview channel 276
Called To Be Continued (TBC), it will be held in September, and aims to promote literacy and creativity to story fans of all ages.
And the Bedford-based group of the same name has attracted an impressive array of top level storytellers for the two-day event on September 14 and 15.
There’ll be Garth Ennis, writer of Amazon Prime’s The Boys; British comics icon and creator of Judge Dredd, John Wagner; as well as David Hine whose creation Spider-Man Noir was voiced by Nicolas Cage in the Into The Spider-verse movie.
The convention will be held in the Corn Exchange and Bedford Central Library – visit here for the full details and tickets
The event will also include signings, exhibits, panels and workshops. Prose fiction author M R Carey, whose novel The Girl With All The Gifts was turned into a film starring Gemma Arterton and Glenn Close, will also be there. As will writer Paul Cornell, whose novels, comics and work on TV’s Doctor Who have made him a real fan favourite.
TBC – which is run by a dedicated group of Bedford genre fiction fans – aims are to attract new readers, to expose existing readers to different forms of storytelling, and to encourage creativity by inviting industry professionals to share their passion with the community.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.