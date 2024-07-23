Garth Ennis, writer of Amazon Prime's The Boys, among guests at Bedford convention

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re a fan of The Boys, Spider-Man Noir or Judge Dredd, then this writers' convention is for you.

Called To Be Continued (TBC), it will be held in September, and aims to promote literacy and creativity to story fans of all ages.

And the Bedford-based group of the same name has attracted an impressive array of top level storytellers for the two-day event on September 14 and 15.

There’ll be Garth Ennis, writer of Amazon Prime’s The Boys; British comics icon and creator of Judge Dredd, John Wagner; as well as David Hine whose creation Spider-Man Noir was voiced by Nicolas Cage in the Into The Spider-verse movie.

Garth Ennis will be one of the guests at To Be Continued which is coming to Bedford (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AMC)

The convention will be held in the Corn Exchange and Bedford Central Library – visit here for the full details and tickets

The event will also include signings, exhibits, panels and workshops. Prose fiction author M R Carey, whose novel The Girl With All The Gifts was turned into a film starring Gemma Arterton and Glenn Close, will also be there. As will writer Paul Cornell, whose novels, comics and work on TV’s Doctor Who have made him a real fan favourite.