Gallery: Sunshine, smiles, and gerbils as Kempston school hosts Community Fun Day​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

From tractor rides that thrilled children and adults alike to the gentle joy of petting chickens and gerbils, the event, hosted by BILTT (Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust) and Grange Academy, offered something for everyone.

The school’s playground echoed with music, chatter, and the unmistakable sound of community spirit in full bloom.

“This day is about community connection,” said Catherine Assink, chief executive of BILTT. “We’re proud not only of the work we do in our schools, but of the role we play in the wider community.

"Today is a celebration of inclusion, joy, and the power of coming together. it's always lovely to see people enjoying themselves outside; the animals love the attention.”

Grange Academy headteacher Rachel Timms added: “Seeing our pupils, families, and local residents enjoying themselves side by side is what makes this day so special. It’s a reminder that education doesn’t stop at the school gates, it’s about building relationships and nurturing a sense of belonging.”

Among the highlights were the animal petting zones, where children delighted in stroking fluffy chickens and curious gerbils.

The tractor rides proved a runaway hit, with queues forming early and smiles stretching wide.

Among the many smiling faces was Margaret, a resident from a nearby care home, who beamed with delight as she gently stroked a gerbil, calling the day “the most fun I’ve had in ages.”

As a multi-academy trust, BILTT supports special schools across Bedfordshire and beyond, championing inclusive education and tailored learning. But its impact reaches further, through outreach programmes, family support services, and partnerships with local organisations, BILTT works to uplift the entire community.

“We believe in lifelong learning and inclusive growth,” Catherine Assink added. “Whether it’s through our schools, our community initiatives, or events like today, we’re here to make a difference.”

