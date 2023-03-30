Gala ball in Bedford helps raise £28,000 for mental health charity CHUMS

Charity’s 25th anniversary ball was a record breaking fundraiser

An anniversary gala ball has helped raise more than £28,000 for Bedfordshire-based mental health charity CHUMS.

The ball, held at Bedford Blues Rugby Club, took place on March 18 to celebrate the charity’s 25th anniversary.

The money raised at the ball, sponsored by Raymond James Hitchin, will support CHUMS' various services, which provide crucial support to help children, young people, and families in the area cope with mental health challenges. These include the trauma support service, the recreational therapeutic service, the disability friendship scheme, the suicide bereavement service, and the babyloss support service.

HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada presenting CHUMS CIC CEO, Dawn Hewitt with a specially commissioned poem and painting.

The event was attended by 200 people who enjoyed a night of live music, dancing, and a delicious three-course meal.

Speaking on the night, CHUMS service users Betsy Banks and Henk Kroon, shared their personal experiences and told how CHUMS had supported and helped them to cope after experiencing bereavement in their families.

Special guest HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada said: “It was a wonderful occasion and the money raised will continue the vital work that CHUMS do supporting families and young people during times of need. It was both humbling and inspiring to hear directly from people whose lives have been affected by the loss of a loved one and how CHUMS have been there to help them through their darkest hours.”

The Lord Lieutenant presented two unique items to CHUMS CIC CEO, Dawn Hewitt, who has led the organisation since it was founded in 1997 – a specially commissioned 25th Anniversary poem by Ampthill-based poet Sharnice Williams ‘The Site of a Sanctuary’, and an original painting ‘Walking beside you; every step of the way’ – a beautiful piece of original art created by adults with learning disabilities at MK SNAP and donated to CHUMS in recognition of the incredible support they provide to children and young people.CHUMS chair, Jenny Williams said: ‘CHUMS is extremely grateful for the support and generosity of the community and looks forward to the next 25 years of providing mental health support to those who need it most.”

