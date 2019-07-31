Fundraising walk to raise money for Luton charity

A woman is organising a 10km walk to raise money for Luton-based homeless charity Noah.

Rebecca Vandyke, from Harpenden, has organised the walking challenge to raise money and help the charity that supports people who are struggling against homelessness and exclusion in Luton.

She will be joined by some of her Thameslink colleagues on Sunday, August 11, for the circular 10km route from Bedford station.

The 36-year-old, who is a Train Operations Manager based at Bedford station, was inspired to raise money for Noah after witnessing the work the organisation does to help people who have fallen on hard times.

The charity helps people with everything from IT skills, interview techniques and language skills to assembling furniture and fitting kitchen appliances.

Rebecca said: “There’s a massive list of things they do to help the most disadvantaged. That’s why I’m passionate about the charity.

"I’ve seen first-hand the great work they do. They are local to us and help people that we might come across daily.

“We did a cake sale in December at Bedford station that raised about £900 for Noah. I was heavily involved in that and just speaking to one of the reps at Noah and hearing how they used the money to help people is just amazing.

“People are always asking me when the next challenge is, but when I tell them how long it is they are a bit discouraged to join me. 10km isn’t as long as what I would normally do, and hopefully colleagues, and their friends and families will want to join in.”

If you would like to donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RebeccaVandyke.