Fundraising trio to walk from Brighton to Bedford for cancer charity

Three men from Bedford set off from Brighton this morning on a four-day charity walk to raise funds for the Primrose Unit at Bedford Hospital.

Woody Woodford, Kevin Everett, and Adam Wheller, supported by Bill Graham, aim to walk from Brighton via Gatwick and London, finishing at The Ship pub in Bromham Road, Bedford, around 4pm on Sunday.Their brave test of endurance was inspired by a very close friend’s battle with cancer and the invaluable support they receive from staff at the Primrose Unit, Bedford.

A spokesman said: “The boys have already far exceeded the initial target through the generous donations from the customers at The Ship, before they commenced the gruelling challenge. However, the boys are keen to raise as much money as they can to support the fantastic work the Primrose Unit delivers to countless sufferers within our community.”

The Brighton to Bedford walk aims to raise funds for The Primose Unit in Bedford

Donations can be made at: