Fundraiser to honour legacy of Bedford mental health campaigner

A fundraising appeal has been started in memory of mental health campaigner Tim McKenna, who died in January.

Tim, who lived in Bedford, courageously battled mental health challenges for many years and became a passionate advocate for mental health awareness.

His greatest passion was cycling and in 2014 he cycled a 5000-mile lap of the British coast for MIND Time to Change campaign, helping the campaign reach almost 40 million people.

He dedicated countless more hours to raising funds and increasing exposure for numerous mental health charities. More recently Tim embarked on remarkable journeys: cycling around the coast of Great Britain, down the West Coast of America, from London to Istanbul, throughout Scandinavia and the Baltic Coast, and just last year, around Morocco.

Tim McKenna was known to his 18.5k followers on X as Tim Cycles The Coast / @TimMcKenna01

The fundraiser, which was started by Tim’s friend, Matt Sutton, has already raised nearly £3.5K

Said Matt: “It is with profound sadness that we share Matt took his own life in January. We are all heartbroken by his loss. In honour of Tim’s legacy, we are raising funds to cover his funeral expenses and to provide support for his beloved daughter, Amelia. We are currently arranging a service and celebration of Tim’s life in the coming weeks and will share the details once confirmed.”

He added: “One of the most memorable aspects of Tim’s travels was the way he connected with people. Through his captivating photographs and stories, he inspired many, even those he had never met. I’ve received numerous messages from individuals who cherished his updates, often contributing a few pounds so he could enjoy a cup of tea, a meal, or a warm bed when the weather turned harsh. The support and love for Tim was truly remarkable.

“Beyond his adventures, Tim’s most cherished relationship was with his 17-year-old daughter, Amelia.

Tim McKenna pictured with his daughter Amelia

"Their bond was profound and filled with love. Tim often spoke of Amelia with immense pride, sharing stories of her achievements and the special moments they spent together. Whether it was sending her animal cards from his various trips just to check in, holidays when she was little, enjoying outings together like bowling, or simply sharing a joke or a quick hello on a text, their connection was undeniable. Amelia was the light of his life, and his love for her knew no bounds.

Matt further states on the GoFundMe page: “Any support you can provide will be most appreciated. Tim was a heroic man, and he will be deeply missed by us all.

"Rest well, big man. May the wind now always be at your back. No more hills to climb.”

If you are suffering, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.