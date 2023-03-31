Fundraiser tackled Snowdon night climb to raise cash for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

The climb was in memory of her dad, who was supported by the hospice in his final days

A fundraiser who tackled a night climb of Snowdon to raise money for Sue Ryder said knowing she would be making her dad and family proud spurred her on to success.

Julia Alleyne climbed the highest mountain in England and Wales in memory of her dad, Michael Barrett.

Together with her husband, Richard, the 47-year-old was part of a team raising vital funds for palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity, Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, and who supported her dad through the final days of his life.

Julia and Richard at the top of Snowdon

Julia, who lives in Marston Moretaine, said: ''When I lost my father to prostate cancer it was devastating, and I know I wouldn’t have got through those dark scary times without the support of Sue Ryder who put me in touch with a Sue Ryder grief counsellor. It helped me so much.

“I also know that I wouldn’t have had that precious time with my father if it wasn’t for the team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice and the support they provided to my family so that we could care for dad at home. They were just incredible.”

“It didn’t feel enough just to say thank you. I wanted to raise awareness of Sue Ryder, as well as raise vital funds for the amazing charity so that they could continue to support other families.

“I had never climbed a mountain before and if you’d asked me say two years ago if it was something I would like to do, I would have said a straight no. Especially at night. But I knew that I wanted to challenge myself and work hard for the donations that I would go on to receive.” she added.

Julia and Richard were one of around 30 people who signed up for the trip last June, all raising money for charity and all climbing in memory of loved ones. “When I registered and set up my Just Giving page, I was amazed at the support and donations that started to come in.

“I was nervous when we started our climb at 10pm at night, but it turned out to be an amazing experience. We had fun, we laughed and sometimes even sang.

“Yes, there were moments that I thought ‘how am I going to get up and down this mountain’ but we supported each other and the team of experts who were there with us had so much knowledge that they made us feel safe.

“I still can’t believe I did it, but with every step I knew I would be making my dad and my family proud, and I got to give back to such an amazing charity.

“If you are thinking about taking on Snowdon by Night then I would say go for it, you will push yourself, but you will have an amazing experience, with amazing people and one that you will never forget.”