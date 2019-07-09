Fun in the sun as entire school year group takes a walk to Bedford Park

Year Five pupils made the most of the glorious weather this week - when the entire year group took a walk to Bedford Park.

The pupils from Castle Newnham School in Polhill Avenue had a great time , and enjoyed a sweet treat as part of the trip included making their own ice cream sundaes with the help of Karen and Olli at The Pavilion café. They also played football and Connect Four. The visit was partly funded by the Castle Newnham PTA.

Principal Ruth Wilkes said, “The children had a lovely time and we are so lucky to have such a wonderful facility as Bedford Park on our doorstep for everyone to enjoy.

“A big thank you to The Pavilion for topping the day with fabulous ice-cream sundaes.”