Full weekend closure for A421 at Marston Moretaine

By Clare Turner
Published 7th May 2025, 13:04 BST
The A421 eastbound entry slip road will be closed from 8pm Friday to 6am Monday (Graphic: Pixabay)The A421 eastbound entry slip road will be closed from 8pm Friday to 6am Monday (Graphic: Pixabay)
There’ll be a full weekend closure on the A421 at Marston Moretaine, according to National Highways.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the East team said it needed to close the A421 eastbound entry slip road.

And that they’ll be working work from 8pm Friday (May 9) to 6am Monday (May 12).

