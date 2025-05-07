Full weekend closure for A421 at Marston Moretaine
There’ll be a full weekend closure on the A421 at Marston Moretaine, according to National Highways.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the East team said it needed to close the A421 eastbound entry slip road.
And that they’ll be working work from 8pm Friday (May 9) to 6am Monday (May 12).
