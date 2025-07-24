File photo of a child enjoying a craft activity. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Central Bedfordshire Council have urged families to take part in some of the many activities they are offering during the school holidays.

Activities are taking place in libraries, children’s centres and in outdoor locations, while there are also dedicated events for youngsters with special educational needs and their families.

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “There’s so much happening across Central Bedfordshire this summer.

“From outdoor adventures to creative indoor fun, there’s something for everyone, and lots of it is free or low-cost.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to get out, explore, enjoy time together and make the most of what Central Bedfordshire has to offer.”

Full listings are available through the Central Bedfordshire Council website, but here is a flavour of what to expect this summer.

Leighton Buzzard Library has various craft sessions through the week including a rainbow mobile craft session from 10am to midday on Thursday July 24 and a pizza paper craft session between 2pm and 4pm on Friday July 25.

Biggleswade Library has a busy day of activities on Wednesday July 30 with rhyme time at 10am followed by board games between 11am and 4pm.

A scarecrow making workshop is taking place at Flitwick Library on Friday July 25 between 10am and midday, with advanced booking required for this activity. Please pop into the library to book a place for this event.

Activities are also taking place at children’s centres across the county, with Leighton Buzzard Children’s Centre, based at The Roundabout Centre, hosting a Time for Twos event on Wednesday July 30.

This session takes place between 10am and 11.30am and features a school readiness programme for two to three-year-olds focusing on areas including mathematics, literacy and communication and physical activity. This session must also be pre-booked.

Sandy and Biggleswade Children’s Centre are organising a stay and play session for childminders and children in their care in surrounding villages.

This session is taking place on Monday July 28 between 10am and 11.30am at Sandy Community Children’s Centre on Laburnum Road in Sandy.

Also on Monday July 28 an outdoor play session in Marston Moretaine Park is scheduled between 10am and 11.30am, organised by Flitwick Children’s Centre.

There are also dedicated activities for children with special needs, including at Leighton Buzzard Mencap, which is holding a three-week summer club for young people aged eight to 17 with varying degrees of special needs.

The first week of activities is from July 29 to 31, with the second from August 5 to 7 and the third from August 11 to 14.

Spaces can be booked by emailing [email protected].

For full details and more ideas of summer holiday activities for families visit the Central Bedfordshire Council website.

