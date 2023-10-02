Craftspeople have teamed up to share their talents

The poster celebrating The Higgins Bedford Fun Palace event on Saturday, October 7 Pic: Bedford Borough Council

Clear the calendar this Saturday (October 7) for a fabulous free Fun Palace event at The Higgins Bedford.

You can take part in numerous engaging activities - suitable for all ages - and really feel connected to your community.

Try exploring your artistic side at a workshop led by local artist Fiona Wilson - inspired by the beautiful Sonia Delauney print in the current We Are Ten exhibition.

Bring your sewing along to the Fun Palace event at The Higgins Bedford and the Mend Up Crew will share their expert advice Pic: Bedford Borough Council

Or learn the craft of willow weaving from the brilliant Bob Collins.

Perhaps you’d prefer to meet and greet the curators of the Cultural Roots Sound System Museum. Their fascinating show will be on display from Saturday until April next year.

And for those with a more practical bent – bring along anything that needs stitching and the Mend Up Crew will give you expert advice on how to repair it.

The green-fingered among you will rejoice in the plant stall with great bargains for your home and garden.

The Fun Palace event has been enabled by the collective enthusiasm of local craftspeople keen to share and celebrate their talents.

It’s an opportunity to master new skills, reconnect with old friends and make new ones while saluting the passions of our diverse community.

Leisure and Culture Portfolio Holder Councillor Sarah Gallagher said: “Fun Palace is a day when we come together to share, learn and celebrate the extraordinary skills and passions of our residents.”