From art workshop to willow weaving at free Fun Palace event at The Higgins Bedford
Clear the calendar this Saturday (October 7) for a fabulous free Fun Palace event at The Higgins Bedford.
You can take part in numerous engaging activities - suitable for all ages - and really feel connected to your community.
Try exploring your artistic side at a workshop led by local artist Fiona Wilson - inspired by the beautiful Sonia Delauney print in the current We Are Ten exhibition.
Or learn the craft of willow weaving from the brilliant Bob Collins.
Perhaps you’d prefer to meet and greet the curators of the Cultural Roots Sound System Museum. Their fascinating show will be on display from Saturday until April next year.
And for those with a more practical bent – bring along anything that needs stitching and the Mend Up Crew will give you expert advice on how to repair it.
The green-fingered among you will rejoice in the plant stall with great bargains for your home and garden.
The Fun Palace event has been enabled by the collective enthusiasm of local craftspeople keen to share and celebrate their talents.
It’s an opportunity to master new skills, reconnect with old friends and make new ones while saluting the passions of our diverse community.
Leisure and Culture Portfolio Holder Councillor Sarah Gallagher said: “Fun Palace is a day when we come together to share, learn and celebrate the extraordinary skills and passions of our residents.”
Fun Palaces is a national campaign dedicated to nurturing and supporting the potential and positivity of sharing people’s enthusiasms, passions and skills with their local community.