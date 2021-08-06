Freemasons give £15k cash boost to carers charity in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Freemasons has given £15,000 to Carers in Bedfordshire to create a new website which has now gone live.

The pandemic has resulted in carers accessing a lot more information and support online.

And with over 1,300 carers registering with Carers in Bedfordshire in the last year, this has brought significant rise in demand for services, putting a strain on the charity's previous site.

Carers in Beds' new website

The new website, designed by Bedford web design agency Lucky Fourteen, provides information on a wide range of topics from supporting carers’ mental health and how to fill in a carers assessment, to what events and groups are available.