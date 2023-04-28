Free launch session will be held in Sharnbrook on May 14

Mighty Netball is opening its 14th venue in Bedfordshire with a free launch session at Sharnbrook Community Centre.

Mighty Netball has been running for five years, starting as a small netball class for toddlers and young children in Hertfordshire and growing to offer the sport to primary-aged children in 14 venues across the south of England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was started by two mums, co-founders Corinne Askey and Laura Vila, who met through their passion for sport and playing netball together.

Might Netball launches its 14th venue at Sharnbrook Community Centre on May 14

Corinne said: “Mighty Netball delivers engaging sporting experiences for children aged three to 11 years old. We teach the fundamentals of netball through creative, play-based sessions that promote personal and social development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We even manufacture our own age-appropriate equipment and have just this week rolled out our brand new bespoke netballs designed by one of our very own Mighty Netballers.”

Mighty Netball is inclusive and non-competitive so teams do not enter leagues or play matches outside of the organisation.

Added Corrine: “This makes us unique in that we are non-selective and gives all children the same opportunities to learn the fundamental skills of netball and sport to carry through life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Children are then perfectly armed to go on and play netball at school or clubs when they graduate from Mighty Netball if they wish. Key values taught such as kindness, sportsmanship, and confidence enable children to gain vital life skills and develop long lasting self belief through team play.

“As we all know, sport and exercise are incredibly beneficial for mental and physical wellbeing. Children don’t even realise how much sport impacts them so positively.”

“Over the last couple of years, it has been recognised how much the pandemic has affected children’s confidence and wellbeing. This makes fun, friendly, and accessible grassroots team sports even more valuable than ever.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mighty Netball was featured on Radio 4 Women’s Hour in 2019 in connection with the Netball World Cup, explaining how the organisation has been inspired by the amazing role models of the England Netball Team and how members champion sport from early years.