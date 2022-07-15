Free school meal vouchers available for Bedford children this summer

Don't miss out

By Clare Turner
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:09 am

Thousands of families across Bedford borough, who are entitled to income related free school meals, will be given vouchers for the summer holidays.

Funded through the Household Support Fund, the council will provide each eligible child £15 per week for the six weeks, issued in one £90 voucher within the first couple of weeks of the summer holidays.

Cllr Michael Headley, portfolio holder for finance and welfare, said: “The rise in the cost of living is proving very tough for many people financially, so I’m very pleased that we can continue to provide this support for families. It is important that no child goes hungry in Bedford borough.

“We know what a difference this help can make.”

Children are eligible for the vouchers if their family receives one of the benefits listed below:

Universal Credit – with an annual earned income of no more than £7,400 after tax

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

The guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for the four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)

Child Tax Credit (with no Working Tax Credit) with an annual gross income of no more than £16,190

Early Years Pupil Premium

2 Year Old Funding

Families with eligible children will receive their vouchers as they have previously, via an email or through their school or setting’s distribution process.

Visit here to register for free schools meals

