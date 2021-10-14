Free pop up cafe with a creative twist in Bedford's Queen's Park - for one week only

A free pop up cafe with a creative twist is set to arrive in Bedford's Queen's Park - for one week only.

The event will take place at the community centre on Marlborough Road from Saturday, October 23 until Friday, October 29 and will give visitors the chance to enjoy some tea and cake while trying out some arts and crafts.

The cafe will continue to serve food into the evenings on Saturday and Sunday October 23 and 24, and Friday October 29, giving it a festival feast feel.

Enjoy some arts and crafts at the free pop up cafe. PIC: Cat Lane

The fun activities kick off on Saturday October 23 at 1.30pm, when resident artist Caroline Wendling will lead an allotment walk.

An ice-cream van will be distributing ‘flavours of Queen’s Park’, while residents are invited to populate a map of the area with their own stories.

On Sunday, local artists Andy Holden and Mira Calix will be continuing to invite people to share their ideas for a ‘Community Communications’ themed mural in the community centre.

On Monday and Tuesday, Andy and Mira will continue to share ideas and collect stories, and a print artist will be on hand demonstrating screen printing. Families can get creative with LEGO bricks, enabling attendees to make Queen’s Park buildings.

Wednesday and Thursday are crafty days with screen printing, crochet and decorating glass lanterns as well as a cookery class. Friday will round the week off with an evening feast of food accompanied by live music.

Ami Aubrey, Programme Producer for Bedford Community Arts said: “We can’t wait to see what the community creates in these activities that will be proudly ‘Made in Queen’s Park’.

"Over the next six months we’ll be working with artists on a couple of projects including a new community mural and so this community cafe is a great way for us to spend more time in the community, get to know local people and what they’d like to share with us about Queen’s Park and enjoy some feasting fun.”

The Made in Queen’s Park Community Café is part of the Take Part Queen’s Park project, an art project both inspired by and created with the community of Queen’s Park, in partnership with The Higgins Bedford and funded by Paul Hamlyn Foundation, The Harpur Trust and housing association bpha.

There is no need to book, just drop in and enjoy the fun.

The Made in Bedford Community Cafe will be open:

Saturday, October 23: 3pm to 7.30pm

Sunday, October 24: 4pm to 7.30pm

Monday, October 25: 11am to 2pm

Tuesday, October 26: 11am to 2pm

Wednesday, Ocotber 27: 10.30am to 12pm

Thursday, October 28: 10.30am to 12pm