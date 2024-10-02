The four hours of free parking scheme is being extended from today to include the Lurke Street multi-storey car park

A free parking scheme across Bedford town centre is being extended.

Bedford Borough Council has announced it is extending the scheme for the next four months, through to January 31, 2025.

The free parking scheme, already in place daily at Allhallows car park, is now being extended to include Lurke Street multi-storey car park.

It also covers up to two hours every Saturday in all Council town centre single and multi-storey car parks, and all day every Sunday in council-owned town centre car parks.

"The results of the initiative at Allhallows have been very encouraging and affirm our commitment to encouraging people to visit Bedford town centre," said Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity at Bedford Borough Council.

"The increased footfall and positive feedback from businesses and visitors show how important initiatives like this are and we hope to go even further by adding Lurke Street to the list."