Free parking for ‘most in need’ introduced at Bedford Hospital next month
As of February 3 2025, Bedfordshire Hospitals will have new concessionary car parking offerings at both of its hospitals in line with mandatory NHS car parking guidance.
The trust said that free parking will be available for “those most in need, including disabled patients and visitors, frequent outpatient attenders, parents of sick children staying overnight, parents of patients in the neonatal units, bereaved parents and carers of patients with dementia or learning difficulties.”
Those who are eligible will need to ask for an authorisation form when coming to the hospital with authorisation from a ward manager or matron, and then take it to the security kiosk or office for validation.
Disabled patients and visitors will not need an authorisation form and are told to place their blue badge in their car window in the designated disabled parking spaces.
The Trust added: “The trust’s concessionary car parking offering extends beyond the national mandatory parking concessions for those in greatest need. The trust also operates the Healthcare Travel Costs Scheme which allows for the refund of travel and parking costs for those who are in receipt of certain benefits.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.