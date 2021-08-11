Free open water swim safety sessions available for kids in Bedford

It's aimed at teaching children what to do if they ever fall into open water

By Reporter
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 5:22 pm

Free open water safety sessions for kids are available for the next two Saturdays.

The events - at Box End Park - will run from 2-4pm and each slot lasts 30 minutes.

You have to book in advance via reception and the sessions on Saturday, August 14 and Saturday, August 21 - are limited to six children per session.

The safety sessions are available this Saturday and next Saturday

They are suitable for children aged six to 14, who must be able to swim 25 metres.

