Free open water swim safety sessions available for kids in Bedford
It's aimed at teaching children what to do if they ever fall into open water
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 5:22 pm
Free open water safety sessions for kids are available for the next two Saturdays.
The events - at Box End Park - will run from 2-4pm and each slot lasts 30 minutes.
You have to book in advance via reception and the sessions on Saturday, August 14 and Saturday, August 21 - are limited to six children per session.
They are suitable for children aged six to 14, who must be able to swim 25 metres.