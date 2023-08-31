Free fun including magic show and bouncy castle to mark opening of family hub in Bedford's Queens Park

A day of free fun will celebrate the opening of the Queens Park Family Hub.

The hub on Marlborough Road will officially open on Saturday, September 9 with activities running from 10am to 12pm including balloon modelling, a magic show, a bouncy castle, play and learn sessions and a bear hunt. Parents and carers will also have the chance to meet partner organisations collaborating with the family hubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hubs give help to families from conception through to the age of 19 – or up to 25 for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Their aim is to offer every child, young person and their family the best start in life by acting as a one-stop-shop for services, information and advice.

Queen's Park Family Hub

Cllr Jane Walker, cabinet member for families, education and children’s services at Bedford council said: “The family hub launch day is set to be a tremendous event for families, where they can engage in a whole host of exciting and free activities. Our focus is on creating a space that children and young people can enjoy, while parents and carers can learn about providing the best possible start in life for their families.

“Throughout your child’s developmental journey, we want to be there to provide support and assistance on a range of family support services, including physical and mental health, social care, voluntary and community organisations, and education settings. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to discover how the family hubs can help you as a parent or carer.”