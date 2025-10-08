Free CPR training coming to Bedford for Restart a Heart Day

CPR exercise. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

People in Bedford will have the chance to learn vital CPR skills this month as the East of England Ambulance Service brings its training to the town.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) will host a free training event at the Harpur Centre on October 16 between 9am and 5pm, as part of the national Restart a Heart Day campaign.

The initiative, led by the Resuscitation Council UK, aims to raise awareness about cardiac arrest and give people the skills to save a life.

The ambulance teams will hold hands-on sessions to help everyone feel confident to act in an emergency.

Liam Sagi, critical care paramedic at EEAST, said: “We’ve identified hotspot areas where cardiac arrest rates are high but bystander CPR rates are low – and that’s a gap we urgently need to close.

“Learning CPR can be life changing. It could mean the difference between life and death for a loved one or even a stranger.

“Cardiac arrests often happen at home or in familiar places, which means the person needing help is likely someone you know. That’s why it’s so important for everyone to feel confident in performing CPR.”