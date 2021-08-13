There will be a huge selection of comics available

Free Comic Book Day is back!

After skipping a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Close Encounters in Bedford is once again offering visitors to the shop the chance to get their hands on a huge selection of comics this Saturday (August 14) - absolutely free!

The shop on Allhallows, Bedford, opens at 9.30am on Saturday, and comics will be available while stocks last.

There will be a selection of comics for all ages, new and old readers across a number of genres and formats.

Owner Bub Chahal said: "Free Comic Book Day is an international event celebrating comic culture and a great way to get into comics.

"If you've only ever seen the movies or the cartoons it's the perfect opportunity to sample the source of today's most popular movies.