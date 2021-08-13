Free Comic Book Day returns to Close Encounters in Bedford
Get your hands on some great comics... absolutely free!
Free Comic Book Day is back!
After skipping a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Close Encounters in Bedford is once again offering visitors to the shop the chance to get their hands on a huge selection of comics this Saturday (August 14) - absolutely free!
The shop on Allhallows, Bedford, opens at 9.30am on Saturday, and comics will be available while stocks last.
There will be a selection of comics for all ages, new and old readers across a number of genres and formats.
Owner Bub Chahal said: "Free Comic Book Day is an international event celebrating comic culture and a great way to get into comics.
"If you've only ever seen the movies or the cartoons it's the perfect opportunity to sample the source of today's most popular movies.
"There will be a selection of posters and promo items also available while stocks last."