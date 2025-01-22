Free careers advice inside Bedford leisure centre tomorrow
A careers adviser will be coming to Robinson Pool and Fitness Centre tomorrow (Thursday) to give free, impartial advice to people looking to change jobs or want to learn something new.
Ziggy Anderson from the National Careers Service will be on site from 1pm until 4pm.
Skills for Life has teamed up with Better leisure centres across the country to offer free careers advice this January.
Ziggy said: “I want to help as many people as possible kickstart their learning journey this January. If there’s something you’ve always wanted to explore or a career that’s always intrigued you, but you didn’t know where to start, head down to the Robinson Pool & Fitness Centre in Bedford and we can talk it through.”
