Fourth person arrested following fatal traffic collision in Bedford
Police are keen to hear from any witnesses
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:00 pm
A fourth person has been arrested following yesterday's (Thursday) fatal road traffic collision in Bedford.
The incident happened at around 12.40am, when a black Vauxhall Astra collided with the roundabout between Wallis Way and the A600, near to the Harrowden junction of the A421.
A 20-year-old man died at the scene.
Three people were arrested yesterday on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.
And although a fourth has now also been detained, police are keen for anyone with information to call them on 101 quoting Operation Colorado or report it online