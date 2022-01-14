Fourth person arrested following fatal traffic collision in Bedford

A fourth person has been arrested following yesterday's (Thursday) fatal road traffic collision in Bedford.

The incident happened at around 12.40am, when a black Vauxhall Astra collided with the roundabout between Wallis Way and the A600, near to the Harrowden junction of the A421.

A 20-year-old man died at the scene.

Three people were arrested yesterday on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

And although a fourth has now also been detained, police are keen for anyone with information to call them on 101 quoting Operation Colorado or report it online

