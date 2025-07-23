FOUR new homes near Allhallows and cycling banned in Dame Alice Street among latest Bedford public notices
Here are a couple of planning applications in the works:
First up is an application for a second-floor rear extension to units 5, 6, 7 & 8 and the erection of a rooftop mansard to create FOUR homes with associated refuse storage and cycle parking at 44 and 48 Allhallows as well as 50-54 St Loyes Street, Bedford (reference number: 24/02383/FUL)
Next up is a major development at the former Milwaukees nightclub, in Rushden Road Souldrop (remember that?). The application is for the site’s redevelopment to create 14 office/light industrial and warehouse units including associated access roads and parking (reference number: 25/01348/M73)
And it’s not just planning applications featured in our public notices. There’s some interesting traffic orders coming up too.
From Monday (July 28) right up until September 14, you won’t be able to cycle along the length of Dame Alice Street, and on cycle lanes from St Peter’s Street to Harpur Street.
According to the council, these temporary cycle lane closures are needed so a new cycle way can be implemented.
And finally, back to Dame Alice Street – it will be closed from 8pm to 6am from August 16 to August 18 so traffic islands can be removed – as will Harpur Street.
If you want to have your say on any of these, visit bedford.gov.uk/planning for more info.
