Four Bedford parks keep their prestigious Green Flag Awards

Addison Howard Park, Bedford Park, Harrold-Odell Country Park and Priory Country Park have all successfully retained their Green Flag Awards for 2025.

The award recognises well-managed parks and green spaces, through setting an international benchmark standard for park management.

That covers how welcoming, safe and clean a park is, along with the facilities provided, environmental management, community involvement, and supporting biodiversity.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said: “These green spaces are vital to the wellbeing of our community, offering places to relax, play, and connect with nature. Our park staff and volunteers work tirelessly to maintain and improve these parks, and this recognition is a testament to their passion and professionalism."

The volunteers from The Friends of Hill Rise Nature Reserve, who manage Hill Rise Nature Reserve, and The Friends of Putnoe Wood and Mowsbury Hillfort, who manage Putnoe Woods and Mowsbury Hillfort, have both retained their Green Flag Community Awards.

