Four areas of Bedford including Prebend Street and Tavistock Street to get CCTV

They’ll also be lighting to improve safety

By Clare Turner
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 11:18am

Four areas of Bedford are going to get an injection of funding to improve their safety.

The Home Office has given Bedford Borough Council cash for specific projects to reduce the risk of violence against women and girls.

It’s part of the Safer Streets projects and four areas have been highlighted to get lighting and CCTV.

Boswell Place behind Tavistock Street

Police data was used to identify the areas, these are:

· The footpath from Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh Temple, leading along the river to the Prebend Street bridge

· Ford End Road from the Guru Nanak Gurdwara to the railway bridge

· Tavistock Street, plus adjacent areas of Boswell Place and the alleyway beside Queen Street car park

· The Ampthill Road hospital bus stop seating and the alleyway between Victoria Road and Edward Road

The design stages are now complete and work is planned to start on Monday (November 7) and be completed by Christmas.

