A fostering agency is to open a new office in Ampthill.

Nexus Fostering recruits, trains and supports foster carers across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire, to care for some of the most vulnerable children and young people in the area. it is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Its new office, at Doolittle Mill, will officially open on Wednesday, October 2 at midday.