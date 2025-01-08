Former Wilko store in Bedford sold in "huge boost for the town"
The sale of the 36,900 sq ft property on the High Street was described as “a huge boost for the town centre”.
It comes after Bedford Borough Council’s purchase of the vacant Debenhams building in the town.
The new owners, who have not been revealed, are expected to redevelop the top two storeys of the building.
Kirby Diamond also revealed that there is early interest from a furniture operator in leasing the ground floor.
Nathan George, associate and head of agency for Kirkby Diamond in Bedford, said: “While the closure of the Wilko store was undoubtedly a blow, the potential transformation of the building in a fantastic high street location by the new owners is very exciting.
“We really enjoyed dealing with this instruction and are very pleased to see another landmark building sold for redevelopment.
"Before long we hope to have a new tenant trading from the ground floor which will be another positive lift for the town."
The former Wilko store shut its doors for good in 2023.
