Former pupil to tackle some of UK’s toughest mountains in challenge for Kempston's Grange Academy
But for Toby Hayward, it’s his way of giving back.
The former Grange Academy pupil believes the special needs school in Kempston played a crucial role in shaping who he is today.
And so, on Friday, August 29, he’ll be tackling some of the UK’s toughest mountains to raise £5,000 for his alma mater.
He said: “The challenge is called the Summit for Grange and it is my own route. No-one has done it before. In a single day I will run and hike to the summit of Helvellyn, cycle over the notorious Kirkstone, Wrynose and Hardknott Passes, then run up Scafell Pike, Great Gable and Kirk Fell.
"I will cover 51 miles and climb 10,877ft which is the equivalent of climbing Snowdon more than three times in a single day without stopping.”
The 27-year-old, who had his first son at the start of July, designed the route to reflect his own struggles growing up with learning difficulties.
He said: “I came into the school from year 7, following being at a mainstream school where I had great difficulty. The Grange gave me, and others the ability to learn in our own way, and feel ’normal’ alongside our classmates.”
He went on to say: “For me, life often felt like a long, hard, enduring path where the summit always seemed out of reach. This route symbolises that journey. It reflects the truth that even when the climb is steep and the finish feels far away, if you stay consistent and believe in yourself, you will succeed, even if it takes you longer.
"This is not just about endurance. It is about proving that the hardest challenges can be overcome and showing the students at Grange Academy that persistence and self belief can take you anywhere.”