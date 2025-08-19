Former pupil to tackle some of UK’s toughest mountains in challenge for Kempston's Grange Academy

Running and hiking in one day – covering over 50 miles and climbing 10,877ft – is not for the faint-hearted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for Toby Hayward, it’s his way of giving back.

The former Grange Academy pupil believes the special needs school in Kempston played a crucial role in shaping who he is today.

And so, on Friday, August 29, he’ll be tackling some of the UK’s toughest mountains to raise £5,000 for his alma mater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Hayward is tackling the Summit for Grange for Grange Academy in Kempston

He said: “The challenge is called the Summit for Grange and it is my own route. No-one has done it before. In a single day I will run and hike to the summit of Helvellyn, cycle over the notorious Kirkstone, Wrynose and Hardknott Passes, then run up Scafell Pike, Great Gable and Kirk Fell.

"I will cover 51 miles and climb 10,877ft which is the equivalent of climbing Snowdon more than three times in a single day without stopping.”

The 27-year-old, who had his first son at the start of July, designed the route to reflect his own struggles growing up with learning difficulties.

He said: “I came into the school from year 7, following being at a mainstream school where I had great difficulty. The Grange gave me, and others the ability to learn in our own way, and feel ’normal’ alongside our classmates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to say: “For me, life often felt like a long, hard, enduring path where the summit always seemed out of reach. This route symbolises that journey. It reflects the truth that even when the climb is steep and the finish feels far away, if you stay consistent and believe in yourself, you will succeed, even if it takes you longer.

"This is not just about endurance. It is about proving that the hardest challenges can be overcome and showing the students at Grange Academy that persistence and self belief can take you anywhere.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers