Former gasworks site in Bedford to be transformed into 300-home development in £125million project
MCR Property Group has acquired the 11.65 acres of housing-allocated land, and plans to build over 300 residential units under a £125million project.
The ambitious project will feature a mix of apartment buildings and two to three-storey houses, which MCR says will be designed to meet the diverse needs of the community.
The land was formerly owned by Network Rail.
Harry Ladds, director at MCR Property Group commented: “This acquisition underscores our ongoing dedication to expanding our nationwide residential portfolio.
“It is further testament to our commitment to growth and innovation in the residential market, and complements our current 341 unit scheme on Dallas Road, Kempston, which is now in its second phase.
"The scheme not only addresses the increasing demand for quality housing in Bedford, but supports the continued development of the city’s housing infrastructure. MCR Property Group look forward to delivering a project that enhances the local community, whilst reinforcing our market presence, locally and nationally."
The land was listed with agents Kirby Diamond, who stated it was 0.8 km southwest of Bedford Station and offers “convenient access” to London St Pancras.
The site has been redundant for over five years and marks a prime space in which to create new homes and a foundation of the new community. Already in its early development phase, the scheme will incorporate modern amenities and sustainable design elements, aiming to create a vibrant and inclusive community.
