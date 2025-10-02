A former British Gas engineer from Bedford has been ordered to complete unpaid work and pay victims compensation after leaving them without heating during the winter months

A former British Gas engineer from Bedford has been ordered to pay more than £12,000 in compensation after leaving victims without working boilers during the winter months.

Lewis Howard, 40, from the Ridgeway, was also sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work for the fraud, which took place while he was working for British Gas.

Against company regulations, Howard secured private work for which he took payment but never completed.

Howard, who was dismissed by his employer in April 2024, kept company uniform, using it to dupe members of the public and obtain supplies such as copper piping, at expense to British Gas.

The victims, who were based in Welwyn and Hatfield in Hertfordshire, and Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, were left without working boilers, in some cases during the winter months.

During a hearing at Stevenage Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 30 Howard was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work over 12 months, and to pay his victims compensation amounting to £12,600.

Detective Constable Claire Mann said: “Howard used his position with British Gas to secure private work, for which he was paid and did not complete.

“Some of the families affected, who had children and elderly family members, were left without heating during the cold winter.

“The court has taken action to deter rogue trading and to compensate those that were scammed out of hundreds of pounds and still needed to get the necessary work done.”