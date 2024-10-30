Former brickworks site at Stewartby sells with £400m development potential for 1,000 homes

The former Stewartby brickworks site has been sold to Harworth PLC.

The Residential Development Land team of property consultancy Knight Frank sold the significant brownfield development on behalf of Heidelberg Materials (formerly Hanson Brick).

Once the world's largest brickworks, the 130-acre site has outline planning consent for 1,000 new homes, along with associated infrastructure, a school, and community provisions. And the development has a potential gross development value (GDV) of £400 million.

Stewartby’s rich industrial heritage dates to the early 1900s when the brickworks were first developed. Operations continued until the brickworks' closure in 2008. Plans for the redevelopment incorporate elements of its history, with the Grade II listed kilns being partially retained and an iconic Stewartby chimney being reconstructed.

Nick Madden, a partner in the development land team at Knight Frank, said: "The sale of the Stewartby site is a significant milestone in the regeneration of this historic industrial area. With its excellent transport links, including proximity to the A421 and the Marston Vale Railway line – which is set to benefit from the East West Rail project – this development will create a thriving new community.

“The mix of housing, employment land, and community facilities will breathe new life into Stewartby while preserving elements of its important industrial heritage. Not without its significant complexities, it has been a real team effort to complete the sale and I very much look forward to seeing the development delivered.”

The development will also include 1.31 hectares of employment land, a new primary school and pre-school, a heritage centre, and various community facilities.